Gemma and Jody attend 8th Commonwealth Youth Parliament in British Columbia, Canada
Falklands : Gemma and Jody attend 8th Commonwealth Youth Parliament in British Columbia, Canada Submitted by Falkland Islands News Network 30.11.2016 The 8th Commonwealth Youth Parliament has opened in British Columbia, Canada, hosted by the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia. The Falkland Islands are being represented by Jody Aldridge and Gemma Finn.
