Friday's Okanagan forecast
We will wake up to valley cloud again this morning as the temperature inversion will continue to strengthen while warmer air moves in aloft. A weakening front pushing inland tomorrow night will be the first attempt by Mother Nature to break down the inversion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Child poverty high in Alberni Valley
|5 hr
|Not A Victorian
|4
|Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13)
|Thu
|Stuxk Can Not Eacape
|60
|eliminating deposits on bottles & cans
|Jan 11
|Stop Statism
|1
|Tips for Moving to Victoria BC (Feb '15)
|Jan 10
|Brexx
|27
|BC Views: Here's to a year of working forests
|Jan 3
|Yogi
|1
|Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni...
|Jan 2
|Bobb
|5
|Pipeline may well be defeated in courts, not th...
|Dec 30
|Stop Statism
|2
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC