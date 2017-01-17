Fraser Valley residents to get their say on B.C. budget
Finance Minister Mike de Jong will take questions on the 2017 provincial budget with Fraser Valley residents during a telephone town hall on Jan. 23. The event is sign-up only and residents can register with their landlines or mobile phone numbers to join the one-hour conversation. You will receive a call just before 7 p.m. to join.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Langley Advance.
Add your comments below
