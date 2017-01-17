Fraser Valley residents to get their ...

Fraser Valley residents to get their say on B.C. budget

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Langley Advance

Finance Minister Mike de Jong will take questions on the 2017 provincial budget with Fraser Valley residents during a telephone town hall on Jan. 23. The event is sign-up only and residents can register with their landlines or mobile phone numbers to join the one-hour conversation. You will receive a call just before 7 p.m. to join.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Langley Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'The Bachelor Canada': Open casting calls annou... 18 hr Silk Road eh 1
News Flooding near Creston, B.C., forces evacuation ... Jan 16 Galen 1
News Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13) Jan 15 Stop Statism 64
News MP answers questions from community Jan 15 Torys no better 1
News VIDEO: Crown attempts to stay MiningWatch Canad... Jan 14 Editor 1
News Canada 150: David Suzuki developed a rare talen... Jan 14 Editor 1
News Surrey, Langley in talks for Kinder Morgan pipe... Jan 14 Town got Hush cash 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,699 • Total comments across all topics: 278,046,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC