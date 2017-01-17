Former Victoria park supervisor charged with sex crimes going back 30 years
The former supervisor of Royal Athletic Park in Victoria has been charged with sex crimes going back 30 years. Charges of sexual exploitation and sexual assault have been laid against a 75-year-old Central Saanich man linked to alleged incidents that occurred at a public park in Victoria almost 30 years ago.
