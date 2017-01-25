First Nations given role on Pacific NorthWest LNG environment committee
The federal government is announcing two B.C. First Nations have agreed to be members of a new environmental monitoring committee for the proposed $11.4-billion Pacific NorthWest LNG project. The government says the agreement, the first of its kind, will include the Lax Kw'alaams Band and the Metlakatla First Nation, aboriginal groups whose members have been split on support for the proposed export terminal near Prince Rupert on British Columbia's northern coast.
