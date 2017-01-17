Firefighters douse container fire
Adams Road near Reid's corner in Kelowna was closed down Tuesday night as firefighters worked to control a fire in a storage container. Police, fire and ambulance responded to the scene, closing the road due to concerns for further explosives in the area, such as propane tanks, that may have been stored in nearby containers.
