Filling a wine industry need
A key next step in the development of the Okanagan wine industry will focus on expanding the local talent pool of viticulture expertise, says a South Okanagan winery owner. Sandra Oldfield, president and CEO of Tinhorn Creek Vineyards in Oliver, said the Okanagan is blessed with a natural environment able to produce a wide variety of red and white wines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salmon Arm Observer.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder trial date set (May '08)
|12 hr
|Mell6200
|83
|Antifascist rally planned in New Westminster fo...
|13 hr
|Justin
|1
|Fraser Valley residents to get their say on B.C...
|13 hr
|Justin
|1
|Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t...
|14 hr
|tax was 2 end wit...
|2
|Langley residents can join B.C. budget telephon...
|17 hr
|fed tax was 4 WW1
|1
|Looking Back: As Canada turns 150
|Tue
|lookin at today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Mon
|Investments eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC