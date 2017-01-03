Fentanyl deaths inspire comedians to use laughter to reduce harm

Laughter has said to be the best medicine, and some Kelowna comedians are hoping it can be used to reduce harm. The network of Canadian mothers and families have loved ones who have died due to substance misuse and they're calling for an end to the failed war on drugs and envision a new approach based on reducing harm, where people who use drugs are treated with respect, compassion and support.

