Federal Conservative leadership debate scheduled in Langley
Steve Schafer, the president of the Conservative Party of Canada Cloverdale - Langley City Electoral District Association, announced the debate will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Darvonda Nurseries, located at 6690 216 St. "When we heard BC was not on the national debate schedule we were surprised, and undertook to make sure they made a stop out here," Schafer said. "This event will allow our members and supporters an opportunity to meet and hear from those who seek to lead our party, and ultimately the person who will be the next Prime Minister of Canada."
