Fatal shooting in Surrey
RCMP in Surrey say the latest shooting in that city has killed one person and the attack is believed to be targeted. It happened just before 9:15 Monday night as the victim was in a vehicle on 96th Avenue, travelling through a commercial area near Prince Charles Boulevard, in the northwestern part of the city.
