Environmental groups criticize new mountain caribou recovery proposals

13 hrs ago

A new report that recommends killing wolves and expanding hunting of deer and mountain lions in order to protect southern mountain caribou in the North Columbia region is under attack from environmental groups. "The proposal to expand culling and hunting is a misguided attempt to recover caribou herds in the Revelstoke-Shuswap region," says a news release issued by a coalition of 20 environmental organizations.

