Emotional plea from husband of B.C. mom who was found dead

The grieving husband of a New Westminster, B.C., woman found dead in waters off Bowen Island last fall has posted a moving tribute to his wife and urges all new moms to seek help if they are struggling with post-partum depression. He writes of the difficulties facing Leung in the weeks after she gave birth, saying moms unable to exclusively breastfeed are not bad mothers and should not feel guilty if they must use formula to feed their babies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.