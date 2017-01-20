Embattled Nanaimo, B.C. mayor faces legal action over NANAIMO, B.C. - ...
A city on Vancouver Island has launched a lawsuit against its own mayor, alleging he shared confidential information with a former staff member who was preparing to sue the municipality. A document filed in B.C. Supreme Court says Nanaimo Mayor Bill McKay breached his duties by providing Marilyn Smith with a private email from the city's chief administrative officer to council outlining concerns related to the administrative assistant's employment history.
