Drugs, needles seized from unqualified plastic surgeon: B.C. regulators
Health regulators in British Columbia are warning the public about a woman who allegedly provided cosmetic surgery without the necessary qualifications or authorization. The College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. says it was granted a search warrant for a property in Delta, B.C., where Zhuo Li was operating a business called Sabrina Permanent Make-up Studio Inc. College CEO Dr. Heidi Oetter says they believe the woman was performing cosmetic surgery, including injections, eyelid lifts and facial implants, yet she isn't registered with the college or qualified to perform the procedures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia's Indigenous Rhythms and Cultural Roo...
|11 hr
|Foo - The Enigma
|2
|Tips for Moving to Victoria BC (Feb '15)
|16 hr
|Brexx
|27
|Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13)
|Jan 6
|dum dum racists
|57
|BC Views: Here's to a year of working forests
|Jan 3
|Yogi
|1
|Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni...
|Jan 2
|Bobb
|5
|Pipeline may well be defeated in courts, not th...
|Dec 30
|Stop Statism
|2
|Murder trial date set (May '08)
|Dec 30
|Mell6200
|82
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC