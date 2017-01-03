Drugs, needles seized from unqualified plastic surgeon: B.C. regulators

Health regulators in British Columbia are warning the public about a woman who allegedly provided cosmetic surgery without the necessary qualifications or authorization. The College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. says it was granted a search warrant for a property in Delta, B.C., where Zhuo Li was operating a business called Sabrina Permanent Make-up Studio Inc. College CEO Dr. Heidi Oetter says they believe the woman was performing cosmetic surgery, including injections, eyelid lifts and facial implants, yet she isn't registered with the college or qualified to perform the procedures.

