Drug gangs blamed for triple shooting...

Drug gangs blamed for triple shooting, double murder in Prince George

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: CBC News

RCMP now blame drug gangs 'vying for control' for a double murder in Prince George early Wednesday. Prince George's top cop blames drug gangs "vying for power and control" for a triple shooting that killed two men and injured another on a city street early Wednesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Manitoulin's most renowned daughter, artist Dap... 8 min RIP 1
News Black Press hosts up-Island career fair 12 hr RDL 1
News Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13) 14 hr Truth Be Told 69
News Murder trial date set (May '08) Tue Mell6200 83
News Antifascist rally planned in New Westminster fo... Tue Justin 1
News Fraser Valley residents to get their say on B.C... Tue Justin 1
News Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t... Tue tax was 2 end wit... 2
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,536 • Total comments across all topics: 278,268,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC