Dozens rally against racism in Abbotsford

The rally was organized in response to the r ecent spread of Ku Klux Klan literature last weekend. More than 70 bags with pamphlets disparaging civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. were discovered on and around the 35200 block of Marshall road on Sunday Jan. 15 - the day before King's birthday is celebrated in the U.S. About a dozen different people took turns speaking to the assembled crowd, who packed into a room in the basement of the Abbotsford Heritage Sikh Temple on South Fraser Way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.