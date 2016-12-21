Downtown Eastside hotel tenants fight eviction after New Year's rent increase
Residents who signed fixed-term leases that expired Jan. 1 now face eviction from their rooms at Ross House. Residents of a single-room occupancy hotel in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside fear they will be evicted if they can't come up with an additional $210 per room, per month in rent.
