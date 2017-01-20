Dog alerts owners to house fire in East Vancouver, 2 men escape unharmed
Vancouver Fire said the blaze appears to have started underneath some old housing material in the garage, which was open at the time. An East Vancouver man and his nephew escaped a fast-moving house fire early Sunday morning after their dog woke them up and alerted them to the fire.
