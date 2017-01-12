Dial up the finance minister for budget input

Finance Minister Michael de Jong will host a telephone conference call for Okanagan, Shuswap, Similkameen and Boundary residents Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. to get their input on the 2017 provincial budget. Communities receiving calls include Vernon, Lake Country, Salmon Arm, Beaverdell, Bridesville, Christina Lake, Grand Forks, Greenwood, Hedley, Kaleden, Kelowna, Keremeos, Midway, Naramata, Okanagan Falls, Oliver, Osoyoos, Peachland, Penticton, Princeton, Rock Creek, Summerland and Westbridge.

