Demands growing to keep gymnastics fa...

Demands growing to keep gymnastics facility open

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Lake Cowichan Gazette

RDNO directors Wednesday will consider a recommendation to not legalize use of a building on East Vernon Road by the Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics club. "The Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics club is a high profile organization that takes part in many community events," said Scott Anderson, a Vernon city councillor who does not sit at RDNO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni... 12 hr Bobb 5
News Pipeline may well be defeated in courts, not th... Dec 30 Stop Statism 2
News Murder trial date set (May '08) Dec 30 Mell6200 82
News Specialty wood industry reaches out to world Dec 29 Globe 1
News Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm... Dec 26 lucky they alive 1
News 16-year-old girl 'gang raped' at rave, photos p... (Sep '10) Dec 24 another victim 134
News Warmer, wet weather ahead for Lower Mainland Dec 20 UK Scotland storms 2
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,982 • Total comments across all topics: 277,551,079

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC