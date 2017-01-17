Creating a comfortable and calming space for women
So along with adding a new digital diagnostic imaging unit for Kelowna General Hospital, the staff wanted to go one step further and create a more calming and spacious environment to assist both patients and the lab techs. "Getting a mammography test seems to be different type of exam because the only thing we are looking for is cancer, and it can be very emotional for women because breasts are part of their identity," said Cindy Stratychuk, lead mammography technician at KGH.
