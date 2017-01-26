Country Grocer helps Victoria girl's dream come true
Aurora Beavil, 3, will be leaving for Disney World on Feb. 11 with family thanks to funds raised by Country Grocer and its customers on behalf of Help Fill A Dream, a program that supports Vancouver Island and Gulf Islands children with life-threatening conditions. Aurora was born a hole in her heart and required life-saving surgery when she was 18 months old.
