Country Grocer helps Victoria girl's ...

Country Grocer helps Victoria girl's dream come true

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Esquimalt News

Aurora Beavil, 3, will be leaving for Disney World on Feb. 11 with family thanks to funds raised by Country Grocer and its customers on behalf of Help Fill A Dream, a program that supports Vancouver Island and Gulf Islands children with life-threatening conditions. Aurora was born a hole in her heart and required life-saving surgery when she was 18 months old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Esquimalt News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 3 hr GOP 1
News Manitoulin's most renowned daughter, artist Dap... 4 hr RIP 1
News Black Press hosts up-Island career fair 17 hr RDL 1
News Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13) 19 hr Truth Be Told 69
News Murder trial date set (May '08) Tue Mell6200 83
News Antifascist rally planned in New Westminster fo... Tue Justin 1
News Fraser Valley residents to get their say on B.C... Tue Justin 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,643 • Total comments across all topics: 278,274,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC