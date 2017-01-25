Coroner's inquest jury makes 21 recommendations to reduce fatal drug overdoses

Jurors at a coroner's inquest into the fatal overdose of a 20-year-old man in British Columbia have recommended the province improves treatment options for people struggling with addiction, including access to pharmaceutical-grade heroin. Brandon Jansen was at a Vancouver Island treatment centre for an addiction to fentanyl when he died in March, a month before the province declared a public health emergency into opioid-related deaths.

