Coroner's inquest jury makes 21 recommendations after young man's overdose death
A coroner's inquest into the overdose death of a young man who'd been living at a drug rehab centre has delivered 21 recommendations in an attempt to prevent a similar death. Brandon Juhani Jansen of Coquitlam died last March while he was being treated for a fentanyl addiction at a treatment centre in Powell River.
