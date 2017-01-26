Coroner's inquest jury makes 21 recom...

Coroner's inquest jury makes 21 recommendations after young man's overdose death

19 hrs ago Read more: The Now Newspaper

A coroner's inquest into the overdose death of a young man who'd been living at a drug rehab centre has delivered 21 recommendations in an attempt to prevent a similar death. Brandon Juhani Jansen of Coquitlam died last March while he was being treated for a fentanyl addiction at a treatment centre in Powell River.

