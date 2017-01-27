Coquitlam RCMP looking for witnesses ...

Coquitlam RCMP looking for witnesses following fatal hit and run

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

"At about 8 o'clock last night, we got a 911 call from concerned residents who found a pedestrian on the road in very bad shape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 2 hr albeahorsespetootie 5
News Antifascist rally planned in New Westminster fo... 11 hr The NWO empire 2
News Vacationing in Canada's backyard (Jun '16) 13 hr Cadaverously old ... 2
News Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13) Fri Ansound 70
News Tighter water restrictions welcomed: Metro Vanc... Thu r sewers goin in2... 1
News Manitoulin's most renowned daughter, artist Dap... Jan 26 RIP 1
News Black Press hosts up-Island career fair Jan 25 RDL 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. China
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,301 • Total comments across all topics: 278,343,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC