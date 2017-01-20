Community of Merritt, B.C., rallies to find work for laid-off Tolko employees
Another day-long jobs fair is being held in Merritt, B.C., as the Nicola Valley city tries to find work for about 200 unemployed workers. Menard says he "can't say anything nice about Tolko," but praises the work of a transition team seeking available positions for the employees.
