Cold front chills Okanagan

Cold front chills Okanagan

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Summerland Review

The cold front is due to a ridge of high pressure that is basically dominating the weather across the province, leading to clear skies and cool air. Alyssa Charbonneau with Environment Canada says while temperatures will warm during the day, they are expected to dip down again overnight to about -20 C. "This cold front is really a combination of cold arctic air over the Interior, cloud free skies overnight as well as long nights - which allows temperatures to drop down," explained Charbonneau.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Summerland Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tips for Moving to Victoria BC (Feb '15) 1 hr Bartel234 20
News BC Views: Here's to a year of working forests 2 hr Yogi 1
News Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni... Mon Bobb 5
News Pipeline may well be defeated in courts, not th... Dec 30 Stop Statism 2
News Murder trial date set (May '08) Dec 30 Mell6200 82
News Specialty wood industry reaches out to world Dec 29 Globe 1
News Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm... Dec 26 lucky they alive 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,551 • Total comments across all topics: 277,572,783

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC