Cold front chills Okanagan
The cold front is due to a ridge of high pressure that is basically dominating the weather across the province, leading to clear skies and cool air. Alyssa Charbonneau with Environment Canada says while temperatures will warm during the day, they are expected to dip down again overnight to about -20 C. "This cold front is really a combination of cold arctic air over the Interior, cloud free skies overnight as well as long nights - which allows temperatures to drop down," explained Charbonneau.
