Chilliwack RCMP net cocaine, cash, cars in dial-a-dope bust
Four men and one woman face federal charges after Chilliwack Mounties busted a dial-a-dope ring downtown last week. After an eight-month investigation led police to a property in the 45000-block of Yale Road, two search warrants were executed on Jan. 11 that turned up cocaine, two kilograms of marijuana, $30,000 in cash, four motor vehicles and further evidence linking the suspects to drug-trafficking offences, according to police.
