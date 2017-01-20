Chilliwack RCMP net cocaine, cash, cars in dial-a-dope bust

Four men and one woman face federal charges after Chilliwack Mounties busted a dial-a-dope ring downtown last week. After an eight-month investigation led police to a property in the 45000-block of Yale Road, two search warrants were executed on Jan. 11 that turned up cocaine, two kilograms of marijuana, $30,000 in cash, four motor vehicles and further evidence linking the suspects to drug-trafficking offences, according to police.

