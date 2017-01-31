Change of heart on foreign buyer taxes too late for Langley family
Premier Christy Clark's announcement on Sunday that a tax on foreigners buying property in Metro Vancouver will be changed to exempt people who have work permits and pay taxes in B.C. came too late for Langley resident Nic Benner. Benner, a U.S. citizen, told the Times he was forced to back out of buying a townhouse in Langley last year because the tax raised the price by an unexpected $78,000, more than he could afford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Abbotsford News.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Liars
|2
|Nanaimo bridges closed briefly while Mounties i...
|2 hr
|mike l
|1
|'It's wrong on all levels': Canadians affected ...
|8 hr
|we will see
|1
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Mon
|NWO empire
|6
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Sun
|Andrew
|61
|Gotcha! School Kid Ambushes Trudeau [VIDEO]
|Jan 29
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|2
|Buy LANGLEY TOWNHOUSES | TOENHOUSES IN LANGLEY ...
|Jan 28
|Ajuna
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC