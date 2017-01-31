Change of heart on foreign buyer taxe...

Change of heart on foreign buyer taxes too late for Langley family

Premier Christy Clark's announcement on Sunday that a tax on foreigners buying property in Metro Vancouver will be changed to exempt people who have work permits and pay taxes in B.C. came too late for Langley resident Nic Benner. Benner, a U.S. citizen, told the Times he was forced to back out of buying a townhouse in Langley last year because the tax raised the price by an unexpected $78,000, more than he could afford.

British Columbia

