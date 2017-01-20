Cannabis Industry Raised $1 Billion in 2016
The cannabis industry raised more than $1 billion in 2016, according to the latest report from a New York firm that tracks marijuana industry investments, mergers and acquisitions. The largest chunk of capital went into biotech and pharmaceutical-related enterprises, followed closely by cultivation and retail, according to the report from Veridian Capital Advisors.
