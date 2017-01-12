Bull rider's brain to be donated to r...

Bull rider's brain to be donated to researchers of concussions, depression

Read more: Vernon Morning Star

Family members announced Friday that Ty Pozzobon's brain will be donated to researchers in the pursuit of gaining a better understanding of the connection between traumatic brain injuries, concussions and depression. Professional bull rider Ty Pozzobon, 25, was found dead at his home in Merritt, B.C. on Monday morning by his mother and a family friend.

