British Columbians to march in solidarity with U.S. Women's March
Marches to promote women's rights and protest U.S. President Donald Trump are scheduled across the continent for Saturday. Thousands of women around the world are expected to march in the streets today to promote women's rights and in protest of the newly sworn in U.S. President Donald Trump.
