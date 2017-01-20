British Columbians pay tax on the car...

British Columbians pay tax on the carbon tax, and one Vernon city councillor isn't happy about it

A disgruntled city councillor is trying to take the federal government to task for taxing B.C.'s carbon tax. Bob Spiers, a city councilor in Vernon B.C., started a petition urging the federal government to stop charging the Goods and Services Tax on the provincial carbon tax.

