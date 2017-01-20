British Columbians pay tax on the carbon tax, and one Vernon city councillor isn't happy about it
A disgruntled city councillor is trying to take the federal government to task for taxing B.C.'s carbon tax. Bob Spiers, a city councilor in Vernon B.C., started a petition urging the federal government to stop charging the Goods and Services Tax on the provincial carbon tax.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tips for Moving to Victoria BC (Feb '15)
|Sat
|RDL
|25
|Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13)
|Fri
|dum dum racists
|57
|BC Views: Here's to a year of working forests
|Jan 3
|Yogi
|1
|Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni...
|Jan 2
|Bobb
|5
|Pipeline may well be defeated in courts, not th...
|Dec 30
|Stop Statism
|2
|Murder trial date set (May '08)
|Dec 30
|Mell6200
|82
|Specialty wood industry reaches out to world
|Dec 29
|Globe
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC