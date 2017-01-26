Breakfast with premier for $28 or dinner for $5,000?

Tomorrow morning, after a controversial Liberal Party fundraiser tonight at West Kelowna's Mission Hill Winery where a reported 20 well-heeled supporters will have Clark's ear over dinner for $5,000 apiece, her constituents are invited to a Greater Westside Board of Trade breakfast to hear her speak, ask questions and, as advertising for the event said, "bring suggestions." Unlike the party fundraiser, those attending the breakfast are not expected to get the same one-on-one time with Clark, who is the MLA for Westside-Kelowna.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.