Breakfast with premier for $28 or din...

Breakfast with premier for $28 or dinner for $5,000?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Lake Cowichan Gazette

Tomorrow morning, after a controversial Liberal Party fundraiser tonight at West Kelowna's Mission Hill Winery where a reported 20 well-heeled supporters will have Clark's ear over dinner for $5,000 apiece, her constituents are invited to a Greater Westside Board of Trade breakfast to hear her speak, ask questions and, as advertising for the event said, "bring suggestions." Unlike the party fundraiser, those attending the breakfast are not expected to get the same one-on-one time with Clark, who is the MLA for Westside-Kelowna.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13) 4 hr Ansound 70
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 15 hr Pacific 3
News Tighter water restrictions welcomed: Metro Vanc... 15 hr r sewers goin in2... 1
News Manitoulin's most renowned daughter, artist Dap... Thu RIP 1
News Black Press hosts up-Island career fair Wed RDL 1
News Murder trial date set (May '08) Tue Mell6200 83
News Antifascist rally planned in New Westminster fo... Tue Justin 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,879 • Total comments across all topics: 278,307,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC