Body discovered in downtown Nanaimo
The body of a man was found lying between two cars at the Budget Car and Truck Rentals on Terminal Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. according to a Budget employee who did not want to be identified. RCMP investigators were on the scene most of the morning, but have yet to issue a statement regarding the discovery.
