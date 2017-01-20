Big White to host Pride celebration
Big White will host the inaugura Peak Pride celebration this spring, from April 7 to 9, 2017, an event that will celebrate self-expression and community, with a full line-up of events covering everything from family-friendly activities to high-voltage nightlife with top tier talent. Kelowna locals Dustyn Baulkham and Peter Breeze are co-producers of the festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kelowna Capital News.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13)
|9 hr
|White Guy
|65
|Canadians expected to rally
|Jan 20
|Erin
|1
|Flooding near Creston, B.C., forces evacuation ...
|Jan 16
|Galen
|1
|MP answers questions from community
|Jan 15
|Torys no better
|1
|VIDEO: Crown attempts to stay MiningWatch Canad...
|Jan 14
|Editor
|1
|Canada 150: David Suzuki developed a rare talen...
|Jan 14
|Editor
|1
|Surrey, Langley in talks for Kinder Morgan pipe...
|Jan 14
|Town got Hush cash
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC