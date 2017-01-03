BC Views: Vancouver's ice follies ent...

BC Views: Vancouver's ice follies entertain us

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Parksville Qualicum News

That was the slapstick comedy of Vancouver, centre of the B.C. media universe, where people swarmed out of their million-dollar homes to scoop up "free" salt and sand offered by harried city officials after the community's collective failure to clear its sidewalks and driveways. There were reports of early birds hoarding the precious salt mix, perhaps to sell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Parksville Qualicum News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia's Indigenous Rhythms and Cultural Roo... 6 hr Foo - The Enigma 2
News Tips for Moving to Victoria BC (Feb '15) 12 hr Brexx 27
News Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13) Jan 6 dum dum racists 57
News BC Views: Here's to a year of working forests Jan 3 Yogi 1
News Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni... Jan 2 Bobb 5
News Pipeline may well be defeated in courts, not th... Dec 30 Stop Statism 2
News Murder trial date set (May '08) Dec 30 Mell6200 82
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,863 • Total comments across all topics: 277,801,169

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC