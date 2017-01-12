BC Hydro agrees to pay $1M to municipality affected by Site C dam
HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - The District of Hudson's Hope on the edge of the Peace River in northeastern B.C. has reached a $1-million agreement with BC Hydro for compensation to mitigate the impacts of the Site C hydroelectric dam. A joint news release from Hudson's Hope and Hydro says they've reached a partnership agreement after extensive discussions.
