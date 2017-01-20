Bail hearing delayed for man accused of Penticton shooting
The man accused of a Penticton shooting is still seeking counsel as his bail hearing was delayed Monday . Harley Maxwell McBride, 34, is facing a long list of 15 charges including pointing a firearm, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, intentionally discharging a firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to an order and three counts of assault with a weapon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Penticton Western.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Flooding near Creston, B.C., forces evacuation ...
|Mon
|Galen
|1
|Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13)
|Sun
|Stop Statism
|64
|MP answers questions from community
|Sun
|Torys no better
|1
|VIDEO: Crown attempts to stay MiningWatch Canad...
|Jan 14
|Editor
|1
|Canada 150: David Suzuki developed a rare talen...
|Jan 14
|Editor
|1
|Surrey, Langley in talks for Kinder Morgan pipe...
|Jan 14
|Town got Hush cash
|1
|Child poverty high in Alberni Valley
|Jan 13
|Not A Victorian
|4
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC