Bail hearing delayed for man accused ...

Bail hearing delayed for man accused of Penticton shooting

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Penticton Western

The man accused of a Penticton shooting is still seeking counsel as his bail hearing was delayed Monday . Harley Maxwell McBride, 34, is facing a long list of 15 charges including pointing a firearm, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, intentionally discharging a firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to an order and three counts of assault with a weapon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Penticton Western.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Flooding near Creston, B.C., forces evacuation ... Mon Galen 1
News Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13) Sun Stop Statism 64
News MP answers questions from community Sun Torys no better 1
News VIDEO: Crown attempts to stay MiningWatch Canad... Jan 14 Editor 1
News Canada 150: David Suzuki developed a rare talen... Jan 14 Editor 1
News Surrey, Langley in talks for Kinder Morgan pipe... Jan 14 Town got Hush cash 1
News Child poverty high in Alberni Valley Jan 13 Not A Victorian 4
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,056 • Total comments across all topics: 277,994,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC