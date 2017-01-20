Bail hearing delayed for man accused of Penticton shooting

The man accused of a Penticton shooting is still seeking counsel as his bail hearing was delayed Monday . Harley Maxwell McBride, 34, is facing a long list of 15 charges including pointing a firearm, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, intentionally discharging a firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to an order and three counts of assault with a weapon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Penticton Western.