B.C's health minister reiterates call for federal state of emergency
In light of a growing number of illicit drug overdose deaths, B.C.'s Health Minister Terry Lake again called on the federal government to step up and address the opioid crisis. "We have the evidence to show that the federal government should call a federal state of emergency," said Lake, Wednesday during a press conference where new resources to address the mounting number of overdose deaths were announced.
