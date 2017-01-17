B.C's health minister reiterates call...

B.C's health minister reiterates call for federal state of emergency

9 hrs ago Read more: Salmon Arm Observer

In light of a growing number of illicit drug overdose deaths, B.C.'s Health Minister Terry Lake again called on the federal government to step up and address the opioid crisis. "We have the evidence to show that the federal government should call a federal state of emergency," said Lake, Wednesday during a press conference where new resources to address the mounting number of overdose deaths were announced.

