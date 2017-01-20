B.C. universities' sexual assault policies look to avoid past mistakes
It's been three years since Jean Strong was sexually assaulted twice in the same semester, and a year since she walked into a Thompson Rivers University counsellor's office to report it, only to be told she should transfer schools. In a blog post last year about her experience, she talked about how she had been looking for help to report the attacks to the authorities, but got the entirely unexpected reaction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peace Arch News.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Flooding near Creston, B.C., forces evacuation ...
|11 hr
|Galen
|1
|Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13)
|Sun
|Stop Statism
|64
|MP answers questions from community
|Sun
|Torys no better
|1
|VIDEO: Crown attempts to stay MiningWatch Canad...
|Jan 14
|Editor
|1
|Canada 150: David Suzuki developed a rare talen...
|Jan 14
|Editor
|1
|Surrey, Langley in talks for Kinder Morgan pipe...
|Jan 14
|Town got Hush cash
|1
|Child poverty high in Alberni Valley
|Jan 13
|Not A Victorian
|4
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC