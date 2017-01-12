B.C. spent more than $600,000 on roya...

B.C. spent more than $600,000 on royal tour of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte get on a float plane as they prepare to leave Victoria, B.C., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. The British Columbia government spent more than $600,000 on the royal tour last fall of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their two young children.

British Columbia

