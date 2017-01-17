B.C.'s legal battle with teachers' unions cost $2.6M
The provincial government's 15-year legal fight with the B.C. teachers' union cost taxpayers $2.6 million in legal fees, according to the ministry of education. A ministry statement breaks it down to $900,000 spent on external lawyers and $1.7 million on staff lawyers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Campbell River Mirror.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadians expected to rally
|Fri
|Erin
|1
|Flooding near Creston, B.C., forces evacuation ...
|Jan 16
|Galen
|1
|Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13)
|Jan 15
|Stop Statism
|64
|MP answers questions from community
|Jan 15
|Torys no better
|1
|VIDEO: Crown attempts to stay MiningWatch Canad...
|Jan 14
|Editor
|1
|Canada 150: David Suzuki developed a rare talen...
|Jan 14
|Editor
|1
|Surrey, Langley in talks for Kinder Morgan pipe...
|Jan 14
|Town got Hush cash
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC