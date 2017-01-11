B.C.'s five conditions set out for Tr...

B.C.'s five conditions set out for Trans Mountain pipeline approval

British Columbia Premier Christy Clark said Wednesday that all of her government's conditions had been met for approval of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline. Here is a list of the conditions the premier unveiled in 2012.

British Columbia

