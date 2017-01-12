B.C. pays more than $600,000 for roya...

B.C. pays more than $600,000 for royal visit

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Parksville-Qualicum Beach News

Hosting the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge last fall cost British Columbians upwards of $600,000, according to the province. Prince William, his wife, Kate, and their two kids, George and Charlotte, visited Victoria, Haida Gwaii, Bella Bella, Kelowna and Vancouver in during an eight-day trip from Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Parksville-Qualicum Beach News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13) Thu Stuxk Can Not Eacape 60
eliminating deposits on bottles & cans Wed Stop Statism 1
News Tips for Moving to Victoria BC (Feb '15) Jan 10 Brexx 27
News BC Views: Here's to a year of working forests Jan 3 Yogi 1
News Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni... Jan 2 Bobb 5
News Pipeline may well be defeated in courts, not th... Dec 30 Stop Statism 2
News Murder trial date set (May '08) Dec 30 Mell6200 82
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,527 • Total comments across all topics: 277,863,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC