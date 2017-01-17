B.C. Mountie who bought cocaine is handed conditional discharge
A former Mountie from the Kamloops, B.C., detachment will not be serving any jail time after pleading guilty to buying cocaine on three separate occasions. Forty-one-year-old Love was placed on 12 months probation and will have to serve 50 hours of community service within the first five months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadians expected to rally
|21 hr
|Erin
|1
|Flooding near Creston, B.C., forces evacuation ...
|Jan 16
|Galen
|1
|Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13)
|Jan 15
|Stop Statism
|64
|MP answers questions from community
|Jan 15
|Torys no better
|1
|VIDEO: Crown attempts to stay MiningWatch Canad...
|Jan 14
|Editor
|1
|Canada 150: David Suzuki developed a rare talen...
|Jan 14
|Editor
|1
|Surrey, Langley in talks for Kinder Morgan pipe...
|Jan 14
|Town got Hush cash
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC