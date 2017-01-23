B.C. law society confronts alleged money-laundering, scams and dodgy foreign investments

A Law Society of B.C. disciplinary hearing has put under scrutiny the legal regulator's ability to police money-laundering, scams and illicit foreign investment involving lawyers. In the face of an overheated real estate market and public concerns about foreign capital last year, the society cited West Vancouver lawyer Donald Gurney for professional misconduct over his involvement in four questionable, three-year-old transactions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.