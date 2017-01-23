B.C. launches aboriginal family court pilot to reduce indigenous kids in care
British Columbia hopes to reduce the over-representation of indigenous children in government care with a new aboriginal family court pilot program. The Aboriginal Family Healing Court Conference pilot program will be based in New Westminster, B.C., and limited to hearing family case conferences after an initial court hearing has already been held.
