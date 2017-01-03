B.C. job growth confined to southwest

B.C. continued to lead the country in job creation at the end of 2016, but the gains were confined to the Lower Mainland and southern Vancouver Island. Statistics Canada data show B.C.'s unemployment rate fell to 5.8 per cent in December, down from 6.1 per cent in November.

British Columbia

