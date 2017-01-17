B.C. Hells Angel was targeted by Ontario hitman, indictment says
Hells Angel Damion Ryan blurred his face when he posted this shot with unidentified Hells Angels friends in Europe on his instagram account. Source: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nomadicwolf_hamc/ [PNG Merlin Archive] A high-profile Hells Angel from B.C. was the target of a murder attempt by a purported Hamilton hitman, Postmedia News has learned.
